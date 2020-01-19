devin nunes

Rep. Ted Lieu tells Rep. Devin Nunes to take letter and 'shove it' after threat of legal action

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A spat between two California Congressmen is getting nasty with one of them telling the other to take a letter and "shove it."

Democrat Ted Lieu has accused of Republican Devin Nunes of conspiring with Lev Parnas.

Parnas is one of the center pieces of the Ukraine scandal and associate of President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

A lawyer for Nunes sent a letter to Lieu threatening legal action if he did not apologize for his comments.

Lieu responded on Friday with his own letter, daring Nunes to file a lawsuit.

He capped it by saying "take your letter and shove it."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicssan franciscopolitical scandalscandalukrainedevin nuneswatercoolerpoliticsrudy giulianicalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEVIN NUNES
Nunes used political donations to buy $15K Celtics tickets, lavish dinners
Rep. Devin Nunes returns to Fresno amid controversy in Washington
Devin Nunes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News