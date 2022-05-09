mother's day

Forget a gift for mom? May 10 offers 2nd chance as Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala celebrate mothers

Día De Las Madres set for May 10 as Mexico celebrates mothers

On Sunday, many moms were spoiled on their special day, but Tuesday is another opportunity when Mexico and other Latin American cultures celebrate mothers.

University of Southern California Professor Natalia Molina says Día de la Madre, or Mother's Day, is always on May 10 in Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala -- all of which have large populations in SoCal.

"It can be an all-day celebration where everyone is welcome. Your individual family, your nuclear family, your extended family," Professor Molina said.

The Mother's Day celebrations continue May 10 for several Latin American countries with Dia De Las Madres. In honor of the holiday, the California Flower Mall in downtown L.A. has extended hours.



Everyone is encouraged to spend the day with their mom, grandmother or an aunt no matter what day of the week that might be -- as long as it's May 10.

"You might have a communal meal that involves something large like slaughtering a pig," Molina said. "It's really, really fun. It's almost like Christmas."

