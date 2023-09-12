DVC track coach charged with human trafficking, pimping women into prostitution: DA

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. -- A Diablo Valley College faculty member and track coach has been charged with human trafficking, pimping and other charges for making two female victims commit crimes of prostitution, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Kyle Lee Whitmore, a 39-year-old Crockett resident, was arrested last Thursday after one of the victims reported the case to authorities at DVC, a community college based in Pleasant Hill, prosecutors said.

Investigators identified a second victim and Whitmore was taken into custody. He was charged Monday and was set for arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Martinez.

Officials at the school and the Contra Costa Community College District that oversees it were not immediately available to comment on the charges against Whitmore, who prosecutors said is an instructor of communication studies and track coach at DVC.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office investigation division at (925) 313-2600. People wanting to report human trafficking cases in the county can call a District Attorney's Office hotline at (925) 957-8658 or a national hotline at 211.