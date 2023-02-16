Former CA Sen. Boxer details time on Capitol Hill with Sen. Feinstein, challenges they faced

Former California Senator Barbara Boxer looks back at time together with Senator Diane Feinstein after her retirement announcement.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The race is on to replace Senator Dianne Feinstein who announced Tuesday, at the age of 89, that she will not seek reelection next year, meaning her long tenure as California's senior senator is coming to an end.

One of Feinstein's former colleagues and friends, former California Senator Barbara Boxer joined "Getting Answers" at 3 p.m. to discuss the announcement and their time together on Capitol Hill.

Boxer talked about the prejudice both lawmakers faced during their senate election and how they navigated a male-dominated field together for more than two decades.

