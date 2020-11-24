Community & Events

Drive-thru Dinosaur Adventure at Alameda County Fairgrounds features life-sized animatronics

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) -- The company that runs 'Dinosaur Adventure', a traveling animatronic dinosaur show had a T-Rex sized problem on its hands when the COVID-19 pandemic began, so it figured out a creative way to keep the show going.

The pandemic meant the company couldn't pack people into arenas anymore, so the show has now become a drive-thru experience.

"We've been doing the indoor dinosaur shows for probably eight-plus years," Sanjay Syal with Dinosaur Adventures told ABC7 on "Midday Live" Monday morning.

The show is being held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds and features 80 life-sized dinosaurs.

RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events

A single car is allowed to have up to eight people, and guests can follow along with an audio tour and games while driving through the exhibit.

"We make it very interactive for the kids," Syal said.
Since launching, the demand has been "impressive," he said.

"We have sold out almost every single weekend since we launched this in July," Syal said.

The tour is 35 minutes.

For more information and how to purchase tickets, click here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventspleasantonalameda countycoronavirusdinosaursfun stuff
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
CA building vaccine distribution framework, but mass vaccination still months away
Newsom faces pressure to fill Kamala Harris' senate seat
After criticism, Feinstein to step down as top Judiciary Dem
Former SFPD officer charged in 2017 deadly shooting
1st Black, Asian woman elected VP: Watch Kamala Harris' journey
LA County sees record 6,124 COVID-19 cases in one day
Show More
COVID-19 vaccinations will test local logistics
SJ pastor speaks out after deadly stabbing at church sanctuary
Experts warn against air travel, but say airlines are taking precautions
DA: Santa Clara Co. undersheriff, Apple security chief indicted
LIST: COVID-safe holiday activities and events in Bay Area
More TOP STORIES News