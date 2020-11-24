Drive-thru Dinosaur Adventure at Alameda County Fairgrounds features life-sized animatronics

The pandemic meant the company couldn't pack people into arenas anymore, so the show has now become a drive-thru experience.
"We've been doing the indoor dinosaur shows for probably eight-plus years," Sanjay Syal with Dinosaur Adventures told ABC7 on "Midday Live" Monday morning.
The show is being held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds and features 80 life-sized dinosaurs.
RELATED: Check out these COVID-safe Bay Area holiday light shows, activities, events
A single car is allowed to have up to eight people, and guests can follow along with an audio tour and games while driving through the exhibit.
"We make it very interactive for the kids," Syal said.
Since launching, the demand has been "impressive," he said.
"We have sold out almost every single weekend since we launched this in July," Syal said.
The tour is 35 minutes.
