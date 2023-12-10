Disney-themed holiday house in Antioch helps over 100 families receive toys

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) -- Nearly every neighborhood has a home that goes all-out for holiday decorations. The Vistalli family house in Antioch fits that description. It's not just thousands of lights -- all over the lawn are dozens of cutouts of Disney characters.

"There is a total of 71," said Gary Vistalli, the mastermind behind the display. "Each year, I try to add something new. Last year, a family wondered where Lilo and Stitch were. Now I put them right in front."

Gary is a die-hard Disney fan. He doesn't want the joy of visiting Disneyland to end when you leave the park. When the holidays come around, he wants to bring that joy to his community.

"For me to be able to bring just a small smidgen of that here and have people 'Oh this is like going to Disneyland' is what I was trying to achieve," he said.

MORE: Teens shop for $100,000 worth of holiday gifts for older SF kids, often overlooked in toy drives

However, this home is not just a display. They held a toy drive on Saturday. Dozens of cars circled the block looking at their home while also dropping off something that will go to a family who can't afford presents this holiday. They say they have collected enough toys to help over 100 families.

"It is just really fun people," said Kristen Vistalli, Gary's wife. "They are coming, being involved too, and there is people we don't even know so that's wonderful."

They have been doing this toy drive for four years. However, the last couple of years have been challenging for Kristen. She is battling breast cancer. She wasn't able to attend last year, but this year she can. She says doing this drive and helping others in her city is fueling her to progress through her treatment.

MORE: Full list of Bay Area organizations to donate to this holiday season

"People say 'Oh my god you're still going to do it?'" She said. "Of course we are going to do it! I want to do it. I can't not do it. It wouldn't be the same."

The toy drive is partnered with the Antioch Police Department. Families receiving the toys can apply with them for the program. They say it leaves a lasting impact with the families.

"We know they are going to take those gifts home and then on Christmas morning, kids who might not have gotten any gifts at all, are going to have an opportunity to have gifts," said Jamie Goodale with Antioch PD. "For us that is huge, and it impacts the community in such a positive way."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live