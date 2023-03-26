﻿Disney expert shares crowd and money saving tips for spring break season

Disney expert Gavin Doyle joined ABC7 News' "Getting Answers" to share tips to beat the crowds and save money.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It is the beginning of the busy spring break season at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. According to theme park data service, Thrill Data, the week after Easter 2022 (April 17) had the highest average attraction wait times for the entire year at Disneyland.

Disney expert Gavin Doyle, the founder of MickeyVisit.com and best-selling author of "Disneyland Secrets", joined ABC7 News Getting Answers to share tips to beat the crowds and save money.

To experience the most Doyle recommends reading up on tips for Disneyland Genie+ and understanding this new version of the Disneyland FastPass system.

"If you use the system correctly you can experience a ton with minimal waits" he shared. He specifically recommends not missing your allotted times that you can get another Genie+ pass.

He also shared that on-site Disneyland Resort Hotel guests get access to a 30-minute early entry at the theme parks. "This can be a prime time to experience popular attractions with minimal waits."

To save money he suggested purchasing Disneyland discounted tickets through a ticket reseller that works with Disney and looking at deals for longer stays at non-Disney hotels located in the area.

For saving money on food, Doyle recommends grabbing food outside the parks to have for breakfasts and snacks. "There is a CVS and Walgreens located within walking distance and a Target a short drive away" he shared. There are also plenty of hotels near Disneyland with free breakfasts.

There is a lot going on at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Disneyland is the heart of the celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. The new Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway opened in January and the rest of Mickey's Toontown just reopened. There is also a new fireworks show, World of Color fountain show, and parade. The Food & Wine Festival at Disney California Adventure is also ongoing until April 25.

Walt Disney World is currently soft opening its brand new TRON: Lightcycle Run rollercoaster. This is the fastest rollercoaster at Walt Disney World and requires a virtual queue for access.

