Disney expert shares summer Disneyland tips, discounts and what's new

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Summer is almost upon us and many California families are considering a trip to Disneyland. Though still popular, Disneyland during the summer is not the most crowded season of the year as many levels of the Magic Key annual pass program are blocked out for the summer season.

Disney expert Gavin Doyle, the founder of MickeyVisit.com and best-selling author of "Disneyland Secrets", joined ABC7 News Getting Answers to share tips on what is coming this summer and how to save money.

On June 30, Disneyland will debut "Rogers: The Musical" a Marvel-themed musical centered on the life of Captain America, aka Captain Rogers. Doyle explained, "the new musical is based on a song that was part of one of the Marvel Disney Plus shows". He had not yet seen the production.

Also debuting this summer is a new area themed to the popular Big Hero 6 movie that will be called "San Fransokyo". The movie is set in a mash-up world of Tokyo and San Francisco. The Treehouse in Adventureland will also return after an extensive refurbishment. No opening dates have been set for these two offerings yet.

In addition to the new offerings at the parks, Disney just released a Disneyland California Resident special on 3-day tickets for travel during the summer from June 12 - September 28. These Disneyland tickets can be used throughout the period and do not have to be used consecutively. "These tickets are a great way to see both the summer and Halloween seasons at Disneyland" Doyle explained.

Three popular Fantasyland attractions are closed for part of June, but Doyle shared "Disneyland is always working to improve the attractions and the short Disneyland closure periods shouldn't impact trips too much". Continuing, Doyle shared more of what's recently opened at the resort.

Earlier this year Disneyland debuted its offerings for the Disney100 celebration of the 100-year anniversary of The Walt Disney Company. As part of the celebration, a new fireworks show, World of Color, and Magic Happens parade all debuted.

Disneyland also launched their first ever E-Ticket attraction based on Mickey and Minnie Mouse with Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway. The ride anchors a completely refreshed Mickey's Toontown.

Previewing the future, Doyle shared that he had the opportunity to visit New Orleans with Walt Disney Imagineering to learn more about the new Tiana's Bayou Adventure, a Princess and the Frog-themed, attraction that is replacing Splash Mountain. "The new ride will be based on the authenticity of the city of New Orleans with a specific focus on the food, music, and bayou." The ride is slated to open in late 2024 in Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

