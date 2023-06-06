Disneyland announces summer 2023 ticket offer for California residents

We're getting a new look at the transformation underway at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel as it's set to become Pixar Place Hotel, the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the nation.

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Disney Parks announced on Tuesday that its special summer ticket offer for California residents is back.

Residents can visit Disneyland Resort for as little as $83 per person, per day starting Tuesday.

Three-day, 1-park per day tickets start at $249 for admission Monday through Thursday, or $299 ($100 per day) for admission any day - including weekends - for eligible guests.

The offer lasts from June 12 through Sept. 28, 2023. Theme park reservation availability is not guaranteed.

You can learn more about the ticket offer here.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this ABC station.