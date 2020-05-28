Reopening California: 46 DMV offices reopen across state amid coronavirus pandemic

The DMV is re-opening more locations today. Workers are trying to organize the crowd outside the Pleasanton office before they officially open at 8am pic.twitter.com/MU6cjeHeX6 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 28, 2020

46 more DMV offices are re-opening in California today. But they still aren’t doing driving tests. In the Bay Area - these locations re-open at 8am today: Daly city, Fremont, Oakland Coliseum, Pittsburg, Pleasanton, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Tracy and Fairfield. pic.twitter.com/n4I80hWPn7 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) May 28, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The state of California reopened 46 DMV offices around the state Thursday morning.This is the second wave of DMV offices re-opening since the shelter-in-place mandates were ordered because of the pandemic.They opened 25 offices about three weeks ago.They are doing the reopening in phases as they try to adapt to a world with social distancing.During the shutdown, DMV officials expanded what services they offer online.At the Pleasanton office Thursday morning, workers tried to sift through the line of people to save them from waiting in line. They sent people home who could do their transactions online.Many people said they had tried to go online and ended up here."I put all the information in for my tags and it wouldn't let me do it and it said you have to go into the office. I'm here. And he said no," Dublin resident Dorothy East said outside the Pleasanton office, referring to a DMV worker.She planned to go home and call the 1-800 number."I tried doing it online but it didn't work. So that's why I came," said San Ramon resident Allen Wong. He was trying to transfer his title. He says they took his paperwork and promised to send him something in the mail.The Bay Area offices that reopened on Thursday are Corte Madera, Daly City, Fairfield, Fremont, Oakland Coliseum, Pittsburg, Pleasanton, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Tracy.