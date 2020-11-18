Coronavirus

People who live with dogs are 78% more likely to contract COVID-19, new study finds

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new study published Tuesday in the "Environmental Research" journal finds that dog owners have an increased risk of catching COVID-19.

Researchers tracked more than 2,000 people in Spain during the country's initial lockdown in the spring.

The scientists found that living with a canine companion increased a person's risk of contracting the coronavirus by 78%.

RELATED: The safest and most dangerous things to do this pandemic holiday season

The study notes that it is unclear if dogs acted as a host vector for the virus, or if the individual owners came into contact with COVID-19 elsewhere in their day-to-day lives.

But the authors say dog owners must pay extra careful attention to personal hygiene as the cold season falls upon us and the virus resurges.

RELATED: Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know

The full scientific study is published in the journal here.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalshealthdogscoronavirusinfectionmedical researchu.s. & worldstudycovid 19 pandemicscience
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
If you get a test, can you travel? Here's what every county says
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID-19 surge
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
VTA smart pass provides students with free rides
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
If you get a test, can you travel? Here's what every county says
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID-19 surge
Police shooting investigated near San Francisco's Westfield mall
Bay Area WWII veteran receives more than 500 birthday cards, gifts
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
Show More
Trump fires cybersecurity chief for saying election was secure
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
Top toys under $20 for kids
CA says masks must be worn outdoors at all times, few exceptions
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
More TOP STORIES News