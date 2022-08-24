NorCal Auburn K9 dog trainer faces felony charges for animal cruelty

Antoine Deshaun Moore is accused of six counts of felony animal cruelty and six counts of obtaining money or property under false pretenses.

AUBURN, Calif. (KGO) -- A former San Francisco man and his business partner are now facing felony charges in connection to the injuries and disappearances of pets left with their dog training business. The additional charges come as the state legislature considers final approval of a bill that would put some regulation on the unregulated dog training industry.

Authorities say families paid him to train their dogs, but he left them covered in feces and urine. Those families say some of the dogs under his care became seriously ill, died or disappeared.

Court records indicate his business partner, Sean Murray, also faces six counts of fraud in this case in Placer County.

Both men face charges in connection with their business Auburn K9.

A judge recently ordered Moore to not have any contact with dogs while he awaits trial.

That's good news to Jason Doolittle, who paid Auburn K9 to care for his dog, Liberty.

"He can't harm any more animals, or at least it's going to hinder harming any more animals. I'm happy with that," he said.

Doolittle said Liberty came back aggressive.

Megan Badger hasn't seen her dog Winston since leaving him under Moore's care several months ago.

The trainer claims Winston bit him while in San Francisco and ran away.

Badger suspects Moore either sold Winston or, even worse, Winston died in his care.

"He blatantly has shown that he'll lie and, no remorse. Dogs have been seized from his home in horrible conditions and he downplays it," said Badger.

Records obtained by 7 On Your Side under the Public Records Act from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office describe conditions at Moore's home where he kept dogs as "deplorable" and noted "a foul odor that appeared to be from excessive dog feces." Officers found one dog "nearly covered from head to tail in feces."

Doolittle says Liberty became seriously ill while under Moore's care with an intestinal infection caused by eating feces.

Nevada County charged Moore with three misdemeanor counts for animal cruelty and another for operating a kennel without a license.

Court records indicate those charges will be combined with the charges he faces in Placer County and will be prosecuted together.

Meanwhile the state Senate is expected to take a final vote this week on a bill, AB-1901, inspired by 7 On Your Side's coverage of the dog training industry.

That bill, from Assemblyperson Adrin Nazarian (D - Hollywood Hills), would require dog trainers to disclose if they have any civil judgments related to the service or any felony animal cruelty convictions.

However, the bill has been amended to remove a requirement for the trainer to disclose their training methods, such as use of a shock collar, due to opposition from the governor's office.

"I thought it was important for us to take a step in order to make sure that we're protecting dog owners as well as their dogs," said Nazarian.

7 On Your Side will of course keep tabs on the bill. We did reach out to Moore and his attorney, but they did not get back to us.

