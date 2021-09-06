animal rescue

Dolphin rescued in Louisiana after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida

By Rob McDonagh, Storyful
EMBED <>More Videos

Dolphin rescued after being 'pushed into canal' by Hurricane Ida

SLIDELL, La. -- A young dolphin that was "pushed into" a canal in the Louisiana city of Slidell during Hurricane Ida was rescued, checked for injuries, and released back into the wild Sunday, according to researchers and local officials involved in the effort.

RELATED: After Ida, small recovery signs amid daunting destruction in Louisiana

The Slidell Police Department released footage of the operation and said it had assisted various agencies, including the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies (IMMS) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in the rescue.

The IMMS said the juvenile dolphin had become separated from its pod and got stranded in a drainage pond in Slidell amid rising waters on August 30.

RELATED: Historic jazz site where Louis Armstrong played destroyed by Ida in New Orleans

After being captured, the dolphin was examined by a veterinarian before being released back into the wild at Bay St Louis, Mississippi, the IMMS said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslouisianahurricane idaanimal rescueu.s. & worlddolphinhurricanestorm damage
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Seal pup rescued after flapping across San Rafael roadway
Dozens of animals rescued from hoarding activity at East Bay home
Officers remove tire stuck on elk's neck for years
Birds, other wildlife at risk from CA oil spill
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
More TOP STORIES News