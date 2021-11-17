Detectives seize items from ex-Windsor mayor's home in sexual assault investigation

Video and photos taken by the Press Democrat show agents removing items from the home.
RELATED: Home of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli raided by police in sexual assault investigation
They removed photos, laptops, iPads, a cell phone and a USB drive.
Deputies were searching for photographs of two unidentified women.
The Chronicle reports the raid came just weeks after a woman made a new claim of sexual assault against Foppoli.
