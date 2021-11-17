Politics

Detectives seize items from ex-Windsor mayor's home in sexual assault investigation

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- We're learning more about what detectives were looking for when they raided the home of former Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli last week.

Video and photos taken by the Press Democrat show agents removing items from the home.

They removed photos, laptops, iPads, a cell phone and a USB drive.

Deputies were searching for photographs of two unidentified women.

The Chronicle reports the raid came just weeks after a woman made a new claim of sexual assault against Foppoli.

