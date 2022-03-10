gas prices

'It's ridiculous': DoorDash worker says many deliveries not worth it with high gas prices

The former math teacher is doing everything in his power to save gas even though he drives a Prius
By
EMBED <>More Videos

DoorDash worker: Deliveries not worth it with high gas prices

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California gas prices continue to jump to new highs. Now, it's impacting gig workers who depend on their cars to make a living.

To understand how gas prices are impacting workers who rely on their cars for a living, we met up with San Francisco resident Rondu Gantt. He divides his days between driving for Lyft and delivering food for DoorDash.

"I wait to get a pin for a delivery. What I'll do is look at that delivery, I do a quick math equation in my head," said Rondu Gantt.

Three years ago, he was a math teacher, now with California's gas prices averaging $5.44 per gallon, he's relying on math again to decide if a ride is worth it.

RELATED: DoorDash is requiring every employee, from engineers to CEO, to make food deliveries


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

"It just means that you have to count even better. If you know that a trip is a long distance anything over two miles, I need to make $3 per mile if not is not worth it," said Gantt.

Instead of driving around, he waits in a parking lot with several restaurants across the streets. He is doing everything in his power to save gas even though he drives a Prius.

"They are too low paying. It might be like drive five miles for $6. I'm not going to do that it's ridiculous," said Rondu.

RELATED: Expert says CA gas prices could rise to $6 per gallon, or higher, with more sanctions to Russia
EMBED More News Videos

California gas prices may continue rising after President Joe Biden announced the United States will ban all Russian imports of gas, oil and energy.



He is now considering to do something else, "Not drive anymore and take other jobs because of how high gas prices are? Of course. Without an increase in our pay. Nobody is that dumb," said Rondu.

Cherri Murphy with Gig Workers Rising. She is hearing of workers leaving ride sharing jobs.

"Now with the additional high gas prices, the impacts of COVID-19 with the low amount of income that is coming in, and proposition 22, I have been hearing stories of workers looking at options," said Murphy.

VIDEO: California's average gas price hits new record high with $5.28 a gallon, AAA says
EMBED More News Videos

California hit another record for the average price of regular unleaded gas this weekend, at $5.28 a gallon as of Sunday.



Rondu is urging custumers to tip more and for Uber, Lyft and DoorDash to offer more bonuses. In a statement, DoorDash said:

"We are proud to provide Dashers with access to discounts on gas and other car maintenance to help them maximize their earnings, including 2% cashback on gas at any station for DasherDirect cardholders, and making additional car maintenance discounts available for all Dashers. We're always eager to hear from Dashers on ways we can support them and provide meaningful resources on and off the road."

In the meantime, Rondu is being strategic with his deliveries.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscobusinessmeal deliveryeconomygas pricesrideshareu.s. & worlddelivery service
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAS PRICES
Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing
Russian sanctions: CA could see $6 average for gas, expert says
BART hoping high gas prices drive a return of riders
US gas prices, possible Russia oil embargo drive Venezuela outreach
TOP STORIES
'Mummified' body found in wall at old Kaiser center in Oakland
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Dangerous wind storm to hit the Bay Area Thursday morning
Man charged with felony battery for SoFi Stadium altercation
Police K9 that ripped off woman's scalp had similar bite in 2019
Mountain lion caught on camera strolling through Vallejo yard
Postponed Adele concerts expose pit falls for StubHub sellers
Show More
SJ votes to keep Sister City relationship with Russian City
Search underway for missing Bay Area woman last seen in SF
2 students sue Santa Clara University over booster mandate
Police investigate series of safe burglaries in Hillsborough
Woman thrown to ground during robbery near Oakland's Fairyland
More TOP STORIES News