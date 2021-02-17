Oakland street renamed after Black Panther Party co-founder Dr. Huey Newton

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Ninth Street at the intersection of Mandela Parkway in Oakland has been changed to Dr. Huey P. Newton Way."Huey made Oakland a place for revolutionary organizations to come together," says Xavier Buck, Deputy Director of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation.Doctor Newton is one of the co-founders of the Black Panther Party. He was shot and killed at this street corner in 1989.A small crowd was on hand for the ceremony and the unveiling that followed, which included city and community leaders and some former party members.Newton, who spent part of his childhood in Oakland, went to college in the Bay Area, earning his Ph. D. from the UC Santa Cruz in 1980. He co-founded the Black Panther Party in 1966 in response to incidents of alleged police brutality and racism. He advocated for Black self-reliance. Under Newton's leadership, the party established numerous community support programs, medical clinics, food banks, and a newspaper."Decent housing, quality education, access to health care, all the things the current black lives matter movement and people out here in the bay area support, they were doing that back in the 60s," says Buck, who spoke at the event.In 1967 Newton was sentenced to the death of a police officer. But the conviction was overturned in 1970, and he was released from prison. In the early 70s, Newton said the party would adopt nonviolence. Newton was a controversial figure and the focus of the FBI and US government for decades. But more than 30 since his death, organizers with the passing of time, there has been time to reflect on the real work by the party and its leaders."It wasn't just what the media and the police departments were saying, all the negative things. You look back at the history, at the archives, do the real research, you realize, they were about a lot more than what was presented at that time," explains Buck.Two more events are scheduled in Oakland to honor Newton at the end of February.