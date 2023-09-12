Dreamforce kicks off in SF, drawing in more than 40,000 with focus on artificial intelligence

Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference kicked off in San Francisco at the Moscone Center with main focus on future of artificial intelligence.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce's annual Dreamforce conference kicked off in San Francisco at the Moscone Center on Tuesday.

It's drawing a star-studded cast of celebrities, tech bosses and politicians with one main focus: the future of artificial intelligence.

About 43,000 people are descending on what Salesforce calls "Dreamforce National Park" at the Moscone Center, which has been transformed into an oasis of forestry, technology and wonder for the world's largest AI event.

"The sharing, I've never seen anything like it because the people are just so giving of their time, their knowledge and you can't put a price on it," Steve Molis, a Boston resident said.

Molis has attended every in-person Dreamforce since 2009.

"And never gets old, never gets tired, like there's always something to learn, someone new to meet, or that wants to meet me, it never gets old!" he said.

He's one of more than 40,000 people expected to attend the three-day event in-person.

Throughout the jam-packed week, Dreamforce is expected to showcase more than 70 AI leaders from across the globe.

Something first-timer, Jeronica Jenkins out of St. Louis, is looking forward to.

"Looking forward with what we might be able to do especially with our customer care and our digital channels, being able to automate more using machine learning to really build out more some of our product so super excited about that," Jenkins said.

Salesforce says they're projecting Dreamforce to generate $89.3 million for the city.

And with an increased police presence around the Moscone center, Jenkins says she had no reservations about this trip.

"I'm from St. Louis, we get the same thing so I feel really safe, here, we have not had any issues, great hotel, great environment, super walkable so I really like it," she said.

People attending Dreamforce are also in for a star-studded event, with appearances on stage from Dr. Jane Goodall, Matthew McConaughey and Rainn Wilson.

