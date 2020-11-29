Society

Boy celebrates birthday with city after losing both parents

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Family, friends and loved ones celebrated a special little boy's fifth birthday with a drive-by car parade on Saturday in San Antonio.

Raiden Gonzalez lost both of his parents to COVID-19, just 100 days apart, and community members wanted to make the day memorable for him.

READ MORE: 4-year-old boy loses both parents to coronavirus 102 days apart

Before the party started, Raiden rode around with firefighters in one of the city's fire trucks.

Party guests later drove by in trucks and cars, honking their messages of Happy Birthday to him.

Raiden even got a visit from Batman and a family of dinosaurs.

SEE ALSO: 4-year-old boy who lost both parents to COVID-19 gets worldwide support

Family members who organized the celebration wanted him to feel love and support, even if his parents couldn't be there to celebrate with him.

They've also set up a GoFundMe for funeral expenses for his parents and anything Raiden and his caregiver, his grandma, might need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan antoniocoronavirus deathsbirthdaycovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area rapper Lil Yase shot, killed in Dublin, police say
'It's a total bummer': San Mateo Co. moves back to purple tier
US had most COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic on Saturday
COVID-19 updates: SF Observation Wheel temporarily closes
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Catch a lunar eclipse during the full beaver moon this weekend
Show More
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
Cher saves 'world's loneliest elephant' in Pakistan
CA Gov. Newsom nixes parole for Manson follower Van Houten
49ers overcome injuries, hand Rams first SoFi loss
Police cracking down on illegal parties in NY, LA amid COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News