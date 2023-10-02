2 children drown, 1 hospitalized after falling into San Jose day care pool, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two children have died after drowning at a San Jose residential day care Monday, police said. One child remains hospitalized.

San Jose police responded to help firefighters with a welfare check at a residential day care around 9:05 a.m. on the 1000 block of Fleetwood Drive, officials said.

Police say several children fell into a pool.

Three children were taken to a local hospital. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the hospital. The third child's condition is now considered non-life threatening, police said.

The SJPD Homicide Unit and Santa Clara County District Attorneys Office are investigating the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.