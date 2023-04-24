Dub Nation is celebrating today's down-to-the-wire win over the Kings. Many fans who were watching were truly on the edge of their seats.

'Gold blooded': Dub Nation goes wild after Warriors nail-biting win over Kings

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dub Nation is celebrating today's down to the wire win over the Kings, many fans who were watching were truly on the edge of their seats.

Talk about a nail biter: with one point to spare, the Warriors pulled off a win Sunday over the Sacramento Kings in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoff series, 126-125.

Dub Nation was on its feet at Thrive City.

"It was very exciting, down to the wire, worth coming all the way from Dallas, Texas," said Warriors fan Tyrone Berry.

Outside Chase Center there was the expected trash talking, as Kings fans tried to pretend they weren't outnumbered.

"I was kind of iffy about coming in, wearing purple but there's a lot of us here," said Kings fan Erica White.

There were cheers as Draymond Green returned to the court after a one-game suspension.

Check out Dubs super-fan Paul Wong on TV at the buzzer, he's the original 'we believe' guy. Before the game he made this prediction.

"Sacramento can handle their business over there, we are going to protect our home court here at Dub Nation," said Wong.

Lydia and Monica Ortega from Danville said it's hard to be humble when you've got the hardware to show for it, like NBA trophies.

"Just like they said, we actually make history, we have history, we make history," said Monica Ortega.

And how could you top this: the 'Gold Blooded' twins -- both painted and dressed in gold.

"Born this way, gold-blooded. It's a condition. We hope it stays that way until the playoffs are over," said James Sundquist.

