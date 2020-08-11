Certain face coverings may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds

RELATED: These California cities will fine you for not wearing a mask or face covering
But are they all better than nothing?
"Like the common sense of just putting your hand in front of your face, we really thought that any mask would be better than nothing," Dr. Eric Westman of Duke University said.
Westman, who specializes in internal medicine, was not having to deal with COVID-19 patients, but he still wanted to do something that might help stop the spread of the deadly virus.
He realized that while they had plenty of Personal Protective Equipment or PPE at Duke Health, there were other frontline workers like bus drivers who did not.
VIDEO: Who's exempt from California's mandatory mask mandate? Stanford doctor explains
He believed early on that masks would help stop the spread.
He raised tens of thousands of dollars in an online fundraiser to buy masks for those frontline workers, but he wasn't sure which masks would provide the best bang for his buck.
He didn't necessarily need the best N-95 masks for casual use, but whatever he bought he wanted them to be as efficient as possible.
Westman knew researchers had already discovered that coughing and sneezing would put respiratory droplets into the air.
"But what about speaking?" he asked.
VIDEO: All masks are not created equal
He was especially interested in the answer to that question since at that time researchers had just started realizing the virus was super contagious because it could be spread by people who weren't yet showing symptoms of being infected.
"So you might not be sick and you may be spreading the virus through these particles just by speaking," Westman said.
So he asked Duke University physics professor Martin Fischer to test several types of masks.
Fischer built a simple box out of cardboard with an opening for a person wearing a mask to speak into.
He attached a green laser light to the box to illuminate the droplets and a cell phone camera to video the experiments, so they could count the droplets each mask allowed through.
Not only did he discover that speaking did indeed produce plenty of droplets, but that the material used in some masks, especially the neck gaiters and bandannas they tested, was so thin it actually put more respiratory particles in the air than the baseline test with no mask at all.
"We attribute this to the fleece, the textile, breaking up those big particles into many little particles," Fischer said. "They tend to hang around longer in the air. They get carried away easier in the air. So this might actually be counterproductive to wear such a mask. So it's not the case that any mask is better than nothing."
VIDEO: Here's what happens to oxygen levels when you wear a mask
Fischer said his experiment was just a demonstration.
He and Dr. Westman hope more research will follow.
"This is really a preliminary investigation into something that needs much more science wrapped around it with other types of ways of measuring particulate matter. We hope to stimulate other research into this and get away from the idea that something is better than nothing. It may not be the case," Westman said.
Westman said he still had plenty of choices for effective masks to provide frontline workers. He ended up using the money he raised to buy masks that weren't made with porous materials.
WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
- Everything to know about CA's confusing reopening plan, summer shutdown and what comes next
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic