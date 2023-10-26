Poachers taking Uber to steal Dungeness crabs from secluded Bay Area beaches

Wildlife officials say poachers are taking Uber to illegally take Dungeness crabs from secluded Bay Area beaches.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- It's Dungeness crab season in the Bay Area, and this year state wildlife officials have picked up on a new trend. People are using ride-hailing services such as Uber to get into secluded spots -- to poach crab.

And officials have cited hundreds of people on the rural San Mateo County coast for doing just that.

Is crab poaching new? And what are the consequences to poachers if they get caught? James Ober, lieutenant with the law enforcement division of the California Dept. of Fish and Wildlife, joined ABC7 News' "Getting Answers' at 3 p.m. to give more insight.

