Vallejo to name street after Bay Area rap legend E-40

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Bay Area rap legend E-40 will be celebrated with a street named after him in Vallejo.

The Vallejo City Council voted last week to name the mile stretch of Magazine Street between Laurel and Old Glen Cove Road to "E-40 Way."

MORE: Bay Area rap legend Too $hort honored with street renamed after him in Oakland

The rap legend grew up in Vallejo, and released his song called "Magazine Street" in his 2015 album. It's the street where he lived as a kid.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of E-40's first album.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.