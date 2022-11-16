Street in Alameda renamed Wilma Chan Way in honor of late county supervisor

A street in Alameda has been renamed in honor of late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- A street in Alameda has been renamed in honor of late Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan.

She was hit and killed by a car while walking her dog back in November of last year.

RELATED: Colleagues, friends remember Alameda Co. Supervisor Wilma Chan as selfless public servant

Starting Wednesday, drivers coming out of the Webster Tube in Alameda will be reminded daily of the Wilma Chan way.

"To rename a street Wilma Chan Way means a lot because there was a Wilma Chan way and it was special and it was impactful," Dave Brown, an Alameda County Supervisor said.

Alameda County Supervisor, trailblazer, and "difference-maker" Wilma Chan was hit and killed by a car while walking her dog Maggie in Alameda a little more than one year ago.

"A special tribute for a very special woman," Marilyn Ezzy Ashcraft, Alameda's mayor, said.

The Alameda City Council approved the renaming of Constitution Way to Wilma Chan Way earlier this year as an effort to honor her years of service to the community at the request of the late supervisor's family.

RELATED: Colleagues, friends remember Alameda Co. Supervisor Wilma Chan as selfless public servant

"We thought that renaming Constitution Way might serve as a safety reminder to people who are coming in and out of Alameda," Jennifer Chan, the daughter of Wilma Chan, said. "Making a positive impact, especially in health and safety were really at the core of who my mom was."

Chan's daughter Jennifer and son Darren watched as the new sign was unveiled on Wednesday, surrounded by city and county leaders, even awarded a commemorative gift sign, in recognition of her years of leadership.

Mayor Ashcraft says Chan's career of service in politics spanned nearly three decades, first elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors as the first Asian-American member in 1994 and again in 2010. She also served three terms on the California State Assembly, including as majority leader.

"In each of these capacities, Supervisor Chan tirelessly and effectively advocated for seniors, children and families, promoting programs to advance children's health, help lift people out of poverty and so much more," Ashcraft said.

After the city's approval to rename this street, Alameda's Public Works Department led the effort to design and install the new signs, as well as address permitting issues by working with Caltrans to get these signs up.

"We are really grateful to have this honor," Jennifer Chan said. "You have honored her life, legacy and contribution in this way and hope that it will be a reminder to be safe out there."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live