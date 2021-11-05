Society

Colleagues, friends remember Alameda Co. Supervisor Wilma Chan as selfless public servant

"She was an amazing champion, a quiet champion for the vulnerable and for public health."
By Cornell Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Colleagues, friends remember Alameda Co. Supervisor Wilma Chan

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area is remembering the life and work of Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan, tragically struck and killed Wednesday in Alameda while walking her dog.

Many are remembering Chan's amazing legacy of public service.

Colleagues cried and hugged outside the Alameda County Administration building trying to process the sudden loss of Wilma Chan, who dedicated 30 years of her life to public service. A candlelight vigil has held there Thursday evening.

"I considered her not a colleague, but a friend," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.



RELATED: Intersection where Supervisor Chan was killed identified as a high-injury intersection by Alameda
EMBED More News Videos

The Alameda intersection where Supervisor Wilma Chan was hit and killed had been identified as a high-injury intersection by the city.



Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf worked closely with Chan on many issues over the years from promoting youth leadership to addressing racial disparities around the COVID-19 pandemic.

"She was an amazing champion, a quiet champion for the vulnerable and for public health," said Schaaf.

Chan was struck and killed Wednesday, while walking her dog in Alameda. The driver of the car which struck her was cooperating with police.

First elected to the Alameda Board of Supervisors board in 1994, the first Asian American woman to hold that post, Chan would go on to serve in the California State Assembly and would later be re-elected to the board of supervisors in 2010.

RELATED: Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan dies after struck by car while walking dog
EMBED More News Videos

Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan has died after being struck by a car Wednesday while walking her dog, her office said in a statement.



"We always remember Wilma and love her," said Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce president Carl Chan.

Chan says the Bay Area has lost an important advocate.

RELATED: Horrific Alameda rollover crash that killed 2 caught on video

"I think her legacy is about how to make our county work better, so that everyone who needs help will get help," said Chan.

Oakland's Unity Council, a nonprofit advocate for low income immigrant families, credits Wilma Chan for supporting affordable housing projects like Casa Arabella in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.

"Because of her advocacy and efforts, the Unity Council was able to build affordable housing units for low income families, especially immigrants," said Unity Council CEO Karely Ordaz.

And 20 years ago at a time when building a children's hospice in the East Bay was unheard of, Chan helped George Mark Children's House founders secure land in San Leandro.

She's been a proponent and an advocate, one of our strongest supporters for the kind of care we provide, but for Wilma, it never would have happened," said George Mark Children's House CEO Linda Ashcraft Hudak.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyalamedacar crashalameda countywoman killedaccidentmemorial
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Show More
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
Fundraising drive to help families with critically ill children
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
More TOP STORIES News