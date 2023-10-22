E-40 Way: Bay Area hip-hop legend Earl Stevens' childhood Vallejo street renamed in his honor

Vallejo had a one-mile stretch of Magazine Street from hip-hop legend Earl 'E-40' Stevens' childhood renamed to 'E-40 Way' in his honor.

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- Vallejo put on a big celebration for Bay Area rap legend E-40 today.

Fans and friends came out for the city's unveiling of an honorary sign on the street where E-40 -- born Earl Stevens -- lived as a kid.

A one-mile stretch of the neighborhood got renamed to E-40 Way, as a nod to the song "Magazine Street" on his 2015 album.

E-40 also received a proclamation and a key to the city.

"And we have one here today for Mr. E-40, and he'll be able to put this on his 'I love me' wall somewhere at home, if there's any room left," said a city official as E-40 accepted a proclamation with a signature "Yee."

"What an honor, so thank you so very much for being here," Mayor Robert McConnell.

After several multi-platinum and gold studio albums, E-40's become an entrepreneur and has a wine, spirits, and food empire.

