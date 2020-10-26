Map shows every ballot drop box and early voting location in the Bay Area

The interactive map below shows every early voting and ballot drop-off location in the nine Bay Area counties. Zoom in to see the options where you live.
Having trouble viewing the map above? Click here to open it in a new window.
The light blue pins on the map are early voting locations, meaning you can vote in person or drop off the ballot that was mailed to you. You may want to vote in person if you haven't yet registered to vote or if you didn't receive a mail-in ballot. (Check with your county for dates and times for early in-person voting.)
The green pins are ballot drop boxes.
Of course, you can also send your ballot by mail, no postage necessary. As long as it's postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 and received by your county 17 days later, your vote will be counted.
If you'd like to track your ballot and find out if it's been counted, you can learn more here.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- CA Election 2020: Here's a roundup of everything you need to know
- California propositions: A voter's guide to the 2020 ballot measures
- What's the difference between an absentee and mail-in ballot?
- Key dates and deadlines to remember in California
- Want to vote in person? Here's where to go, what to know in the Bay Area
- Here's a deeper look at 3 of the most contentious California ballot propositions
- How your vote affects Black lives: Berkeley professor creates Black Lives Voter Guide
- Bay Area sports arenas to convert into voting centers, ballot drop off locations
- What is Prop. 14? California voters will be asked to continue funding stem cell research
- What is Prop 15? Voters to decide property tax hike on big business
- What is Prop. 16? Here's how it will impact affirmative action in California
- What is Prop. 17? Voters asked to restore right to vote for parolees after completion of prison term
- What is California Prop. 18? Measure would let some 17-year-olds vote
- What is Prop.19? Measure would change several facets of property tax rules in California
- What is Prop. 20? Measure would allow prosecutors to reclassify some misdemeanor crimes as felonies
- What is Prop 21? Initiative would allow cities to enact more rent control
- What is Prop. 22? Voters to decide if app-based drivers should be classified as employees or contractors
- What is Prop. 23? Measure would impact dialysis clinics, patients
- What is Prop 24? Voters to decide future of consumer data privacy protections
- What is Prop 25? California to vote on eliminating cash bail system