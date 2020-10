Map shows every ballot drop box and early voting location in the Bay Area

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's still time to vote, Bay Area! If you're not sure where to return your ballot, ABC7 News has created an interactive tool to make things as easy as possible.The interactive map below shows every early voting and ballot drop-off location in the nine Bay Area counties. Zoom in to see the options where you live.The light blue pins on the map are early voting locations, meaning you can vote in person or drop off the ballot that was mailed to you. You may want to vote in person if you haven't yet registered to vote or if you didn't receive a mail-in ballot. (Check with your county for dates and times for early in-person voting.)The green pins are ballot drop boxes.Of course, you can also send your ballot by mail, no postage necessary. As long as it's postmarked by Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 and received by your county 17 days later, your vote will be counted.If you'd like to track your ballot and find out if it's been counted, you can learn more here