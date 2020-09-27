Weather

3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Milpitas, USGS says

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 3.4 magnitude earthquake that struck near Milpitas on Sunday afternoon at 3:54 p.m.

The quake was centered less than six miles northeast of Milpitas and had a depth of 4.8 km the agency reported.

There are no reports of damages or injuries at this time.

See more information on the recent earthquake on USGS' website here.

Stay with ABC7 for more on this developing news.
