3.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Milpitas, USGS says

MILPITAS, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 3.4 magnitude earthquake that struck near Milpitas on Sunday afternoon at 3:54 p.m.The quake was centered less than six miles northeast of Milpitas and had a depth of 4.8 km the agency reported.There are no reports of damages or injuries at this time.See more information on the recent earthquake on USGS' website here.