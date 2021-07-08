earthquake

CA quake: Several earthquakes centered near California-Nevada border felt across SF Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe near the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon.

According to USGS, the quake hit in Smith Valley, Nevada at 3:49 p.m.

Since the quake there have been at least 19 aftershocks near the epicenter which is close to Markleeville, a small community near the state line.

The magnitude of the aftershocks ranged from 3.0 to 4.6.

Caltrans tweeted that crews are detouring traffic on U.S. 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport as they try to clear the roadway after a rockslide.



Governor Gavin Newsom's office and Cal OES say they are monitoring the quake but there have been no reports of damage of injuries as of right now.








Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

