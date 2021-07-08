CA quake: Several earthquakes centered near California-Nevada border felt across SF Bay Area

UPDATE: Caltrans is detouring traffic on U.S. 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport. Maintenance Crews are working to remove the fallen rocks, but there is no ETO for 395 at this time. https://t.co/FRrpx1kuYn — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) July 8, 2021

While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation & more details will emerge in the coming hours



We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) July 8, 2021

ATTN DRIVERS: @Caltrans9 is responding to several reports of rockslides on U.S. 395 and SR 89 in northern Mono County following a 4.8 earthquake. Traffic may be temporarily delayed or re-routed as crews work to remove the rocks from the road. pic.twitter.com/Y8w8Chn5GK — Caltrans District 9 (@Caltrans9) July 8, 2021

Was that an #earthquake in the control room!? 😮#sanfrancisco — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) July 8, 2021

Good afternoon, earthquake Twitter. — Jessica Christian (@jachristian) July 8, 2021

My building just shook. SF, was that an earthquake?!



My 10-week-old didn't care. She likes rocking motions. — Alok GET UR VAX Patel (@AlokPatelMD) July 8, 2021

352 pm - Earthquake felt at Sacramento NWS office. Maybe 1 minute length. Blinds moving. Light building motion/shaking movement. — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck south of Lake Tahoe near the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon.According to USGS, the quake hit in Smith Valley, Nevada at 3:49 p.m.Since the quake there have been at least 19 aftershocks near the epicenter which is close to Markleeville, a small community near the state line.The magnitude of the aftershocks ranged from 3.0 to 4.6.Caltrans tweeted that crews are detouring traffic on U.S. 395 to State Route 182 in Bridgeport as they try to clear the roadway after a rockslide.Governor Gavin Newsom's office and Cal OES say they are monitoring the quake but there have been no reports of damage of injuries as of right now.