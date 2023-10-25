  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Redwood City man allegedly trying to rob Livermore gun store shot and killed, police say

Bay City News
Wednesday, October 25, 2023 1:19AM
Man allegedly trying to rob East Bay gun store shot, killed: police
EMBED <>More Videos

A man who reportedly tried to rob a Livermore gun store while armed with a hammer was shot and killed by the shop's owner Sunday afternoon.

LIVERMORE, Calif. -- A man who reportedly tried to rob a Livermore gun store while armed with a hammer was shot and killed by the shop's owner Sunday afternoon.

At about 2:30 p.m., Livermore police officers were called to East Bay Firearms on First Street, where they found a 28-year-old Redwood City man who had been shot at least one time and soon died at the scene.

The man was wearing a mask, a hooded sweatshirt and gloves when he allegedly "attempted to rob the gun store by taking a firearm while armed with a hammer," police said in a news release Monday.

MORE: Burglary suspects crash vehicle into Union City liquor store, police say

Police said the store owner appears to have acted in self-defense and is not suspected of committing a crime.

Five other people were inside the store at the time but were not injured.

Anyone with information can call the Livermore Police Department's anonymous tip line at (925) 371-4790.

Now Streaming 24/7 Click Here

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Copyright 2023 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
Live Streams
ON NOW