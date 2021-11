EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) -- A man who served time for raping three people is set to be released from jail and to move to East Palo Alto.Lamar Johnson plans to move to a home near Beech Street & Clarke Avenue.Before that happens, the community has a chance to express its concerns.East Palo Alto police say Johnson served 17 years of a 36 year sentence.He was convicted in 1982 and 1994.A hearing to take comments about his release is scheduled for December 1 at 9 a.m. at the San Mateo County Superior Court building.