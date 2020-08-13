Coronavirus California

Proposed $300 unemployment benefit 'inadequate,' Newsom says CA working on solutions

By Melanie Woodrow
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom provided an update on the state's economic recovery plan and EDD during his daily COVID-19 briefings.

On Wednesday, Newsom said the state is still organizing the backlogged cases as a result of the recent data glitch.

Much of his update focused on the economy including more questions about the enhanced federal unemployment benefits and when Californians will see that money.

"The most urgent economic recovery tool for the business community the one that we need the most is to stabilize this virus, to bend the curve of this pandemic to do everything in our power to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Newsom.

As of Aug. 11, there were 11,645 coronavirus cases, however, 6,212 of those were backlogged cases from the recent data glitch. 5,433 of them were new cases.

"Want to see those numbers continue to go down, wear a mask," said Newsom.

On the economy, Gov. Newsom answered more questions today about unemployment benefits.

An additional $600 per week of unemployment benefits expired at the end of July.

An executive order was expected to provide an additional $400 a week. That amount has now been revised to $300 a week.


"I think it is a historic blunder if we are unable to accommodate the needs of tens of millions of Americans with subsequent supplemental on unemployment insurance and I believe personally and professionally that $300 is simply inadequate," said Governor Newsom.

Newsom said if California residents only get an additional $300 of supplemental unemployment insurance, the state is working on solutions to process those payments as quickly and efficiently as possible.

However, the governor said new eligibility rules could delay the processing of those payments.

