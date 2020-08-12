Coronavirus California

WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives COVID-19 update

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to hold a press conference at noon Wednesday to give an update on California's coronavirus response.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

ALSO: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots

The tone of Monday's press conference was far from upbeat, as Newsom sought to explain the state's data glitch that left 295,000 health records - may of them COVID-19 tests - unprocessed. The glitch led to an underreporting of new coronavirus cases.

He said the state's county watch list has been frozen as the state straightens out the inaccurate COVID-19 data. The governor said the watch list would be unfrozen at some point this week, once the backlog was fully cleared.

WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse


Newsom also made it clear that California is strapped for cash, and doesn't have the funding to easily pull off President Donald Trump's executive order extending $400 weekly unemployment benefits.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom says 'no money in the piggy bank' to fund Trump's $400 weekly unemployment order

There is no money sitting in the piggy bank of the previous CARES Act to be reprioritized or reconstituted for this purpose," the governor said. "Simply, it does not exist."

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiakamala harriscoronaviruspandemic
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus live updates: Contra Costa Co. to open new testing sites
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
COVID-19 updates: Pac-12 postpones fall sports amid pandemic
SJ teachers now allowed to work from home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
SJ teachers now allowed to work from home
Police looking for UCSF homicide suspect after deadly fight
Mixed emotions in Bay Area over Harris as Biden's VP pick
Coronavirus live updates: Contra Costa Co. to open new testing sites
Building a Better Bay Area: The Race for a Vaccine
Show More
31st annual PBWC goes virtual
Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97
Cal grad shares experience on Netflix's reality show 'Indian Matchmaking'
AccuWeather forecast: Warming begins, dangerous soon
3.9 preliminary magnitude quake strikes Lake County
More TOP STORIES News