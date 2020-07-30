Coronavirus California

Governor Gavin Newsom unveils new task force to tackle EDD backlog

The task force has just 45 days to get the job done.
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Governor Gavin Newsom is making big promises about EDD, promises that can actually be quantified and qualified.

He says a task force is being created to help catch up with phone calls and tighten up operations.

A new call center system will be put in place.

A phone tree will route calls to EDD specialists who can actually answer people's questions.

As it stands now, often untrained personnel take calls and offer callbacks that never come.

Next, the oldest claims will get priority and the task force has just 45 days to get the job done.

Finally, a strike force is to be set up and then return with an action plan to fix all of these issues permanently.

