EDUCATION

East Bay students plan protest against teacher transfer

EMBED </>More Videos

Students from Heritage High School in Brentwood plan to protest the transfer of a teacher. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Students from Heritage High School in Brentwood plan to protest the transfer of a teacher.

Tyler Rust was captured on video, kneeling, as several of the school's ROTC students raised the campus flag.

Rust says he's done this 5 to 10 times, always before the start of his workday to protest police brutality and the treatment of African Americans.

RELATED: East Bay teacher transfer sparks student activism

The school district says they're transferring Rust to minimize the potential of further disruption.

Students have started a petition to keep Rust at Heritage High and they're going to Liberty Union High School District's board meeting Wednesday night in protest.

For the latest on educational issues in the Bay Area and across the country, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherproteststudentsstudent safetyworkplaceBrentwoodOakley
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
East Bay teacher transfer sparks student activism
EDUCATION
San Jose middle school students welcomed back with standing ovation
Thousands of new beds slated for UC Berkeley students
Student refused lunch after being short 15 cents
San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students
Muni officials say service is normal on first day of SF Unified year
More Education
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Show More
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More News