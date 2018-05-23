East Bay students plan protest against teacher transfer

OAKLEY, Calif. (KGO) --Students from Heritage High School in Brentwood plan to protest the transfer of a teacher.
Tyler Rust was captured on video, kneeling, as several of the school's ROTC students raised the campus flag.
Rust says he's done this 5 to 10 times, always before the start of his workday to protest police brutality and the treatment of African Americans.
RELATED: East Bay teacher transfer sparks student activism
The school district says they're transferring Rust to minimize the potential of further disruption.
Students have started a petition to keep Rust at Heritage High and they're going to Liberty Union High School District's board meeting Wednesday night in protest.
For the latest on educational issues in the Bay Area and across the country, visit this page.