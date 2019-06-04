teachers

Teacher Strike: New Haven Unified plans to calculate students' final grades, not teachers

By Jobina Fortson
UNION CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Joe Ku'e Angeles, president of the New Haven Teachers Association, made it clear on Monday that the strike won't stop until teachers get what they want.

"We said when we started this, we knew that it was not an easy path," Ku'e Angeles said. "But, we knew we had to stay in solidarity."

RELATED: Day 10 of New Haven Unified teacher strike raises concerns for graduating seniors

The union is calling for a 6 percent raise, 3 percent each year. The number is down from the 10 percent they initially asked for.



"NHTA has moved a lot, but they started way high," John Mattos, spokesperson for the New Haven School District, said.

In a surprise move Monday, the district offered to go back to the table. Talks weren't scheduled to continue until Tuesday.

RELATED: New Haven teachers strike continues despite State Superintendent's visit

"When there's talk we're always hopeful," Eric Heins, president of the California Teachers Association, said. "But you know from what I've been hearing about how the superintendent has been behaving, and the games the district has been playing, it's really kind of sad."
It seems like no one expected the strike to last this long. Monday was day 10. The strike has become the longest in California this school year.



"It's really a troubling time at the moment," Matthew Lam, a senior at James Logan High School, said. "We're really trying to figure out exactly what the plan is."

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: Keeping teachers in the Bay Area

Lam should have taken his finals on Monday. He's scheduled to have his last day of school on Wednesday. In case he and his classmates never return to school, the district plans to calculate grades using three different data points.

"We're going to look at the current grade sitting in the student information system right now, we're going to look at the fourth quarter deficiency grades, and we're going to look at their third quarter grades," Mattos said.

The highest of the three numbers will be used as the grade for second semester.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhaywardunion cityunion contractschoolsteacherstrikeunionsteachers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEACHERS
Target teacher discount starts Saturday
Mayor Breed's charter amendment to streamline affordable housing process
Santa Cruz tops list of least affordable cities in U.S. for educators
New Haven School District to help seniors in danger of not graduating after strike
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News