Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending

Teachers are seen striking in Oakland, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland teacher strike is showing no signs that the work stoppage is coming to an end as educators picketed for a third day.

Both sides met Sunday and didn't reach an agreement after only an hour of negotiating.

The Oakland Unified School District held a press conference Sunday afternoon to announce that a teacher strike would continue into its third day Monday after talks fell apart over the weekend.



Oakland teachers are asking for a 12-percent raise over three years, more nurses and counselors and smaller class sizes.

The Oakland Unified School District has said they would commit to reducing class sizes by 1-percent and offered an 8.5-percent raise over a four-year period.

Parents of students affected by the strike have been dealing with daycare issues in different ways, including taking students into their own homes and watching them while their parents are at work.

