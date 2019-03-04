Oakland teachers approve new contract ending 7-day strike

BREAKING | #OaklandTeachersStrike is over: “With a turnout of over 70% of OEA members voting, the results were 64% YES” @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/h97xoaj4le — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) March 4, 2019

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland teachers have ratified a new contract, ending their 7-day strike.A simple majority was needed to approve the deal.The union and the Oakland Unified School District announced a tentative agreement Friday. The deal includes an 11 percent salary increase for teachers, plus a one-time 3 percent bonus.By ratifying the contract, this means the teachers will return to their classrooms on Monday. If the deal had been rejected they would have been back the picket lines for an eighth day since the strike had not been called off.Voting took place at the Paramount Theatre and there were no guarantees everyone would vote yes.There were some people holding signs urging teachers to vote no."In my opinion, I would characterize it as a complete sell out of Oakland teachers," said Evan Hudson.Others said they are voting yes, citing significant gains."This tentative agreement gets us in the right direction," teach Jeremy Wolff told ABC7 news, "OUSD has been mismanaging funds for decades."