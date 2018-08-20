BACK TO SCHOOL

San Francisco schools welcome back more than 50,000 students on first day

The first day of school welcomed more than 50,000 students back to class in San Francisco Monday morning. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The first day of school welcomed more than 50,000 students back to class in San Francisco Monday morning.

San Francisco Superintendent Dr. Vincent Matthews started his day like all other students did - at school. Matthews left his desk and visited with the kids on their turf. He started at Hillcrest Elementary School.

"I do it all throughout the year but definitely on the first day of school I want to be among the students," said Matthews.

He first watched a third grade class approach math with an innovative problem solving method. Next he stopped by the wellness center where students' mental health is the priority.

We asked him about his goals for the year.

"As a district we want to make sure all the students are thriving. That's the destination we are trying to get to and by all we mean each and every one," he said.

Students had the same eagerness on this first day of the year. We asked fifth grader Jaidyn Trotter how he was feeling today.

Trotter said, "I'm kind of feeling excited and kind of feeling nervous. New year, new me."

