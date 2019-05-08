San Francisco Unified principal announces retirement after 47 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Remember that one teacher that made a difference in your life? Tuesday, on Teacher Appreciation Day, we want to highlight Sophie Lee, who has spent the past 47 years with the San Francisco Unified School District as a teacher, administrator and principal.Principal Lee always knew she wanted to be a teacher. Her father made sure of it. It turns out that she and her two sisters all became educators."He really wanted us to pursue a professional career and at that time we said teacher is a professional career."Lee began working as a kindergarten teacher in San Francisco in 1972."Oh I just loved the children, the joy they bring to me when I teach," she added.Let's look back at what was happening in 1972. The average price of a gallon of gasoline was just under 40 cents. American troops were still in Vietnam and Nixon was President, but not for long.Lee says what has not changed since 1972 is the passion they all have for teaching. She eventually went on to be an administrator with the school district and then a principal.On this Teacher Appreciation Day, her students had much to say about her."She knows everyone, she's caring towards everyone," said one boy."You feel like she's an actual person," said a 4th grader.This year Principal Lee announced she was retiring."You know school is my home and now I'm going to attend to my own home and enjoy some time with friends and family and do some traveling."Lee leaves knowing she fulfilled one of the most honorable of careers.