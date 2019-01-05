Students at Paradise High School displaced by the Camp Fire will return to class next week.All 700 students will start school Tuesday at a temporary campus near the Chico airport. The main Paradise High School campus mostly escaped the fire, and school administrators hope they can return there by August.Meantime, a big surprise for Paradise High School's football coach Rick Prinz-- 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is sending him two Super Bowl tickets.The Bobcats ended their season when the Camp Fire hit the town.