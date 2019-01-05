CAMP FIRE

High School students from Paradise heading back to school after Camp Fire and coach receives surprise from 49ers

Students at Paradise High School displaced by the Camp Fire will return to class next week. (KGO-TV)

CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --
Students at Paradise High School displaced by the Camp Fire will return to class next week.

All 700 students will start school Tuesday at a temporary campus near the Chico airport. The main Paradise High School campus mostly escaped the fire, and school administrators hope they can return there by August.

Meantime, a big surprise for Paradise High School's football coach Rick Prinz-- 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is sending him two Super Bowl tickets.

The Bobcats ended their season when the Camp Fire hit the town.

