CHICO, Calif. (KGO) --Students at Paradise High School displaced by the Camp Fire will return to class next week.
All 700 students will start school Tuesday at a temporary campus near the Chico airport. The main Paradise High School campus mostly escaped the fire, and school administrators hope they can return there by August.
Meantime, a big surprise for Paradise High School's football coach Rick Prinz-- 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan is sending him two Super Bowl tickets.
The Bobcats ended their season when the Camp Fire hit the town.
