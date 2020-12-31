Reopening CA Schools: Some praise Newsom's plan, others say it's too difficult for some districts

While some are praising the news, others say this will make it harder for some districts to open.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces new plan to reopen schools for in-person learning as early as February
The plan includes $2 billion in funding. Young elementary students and students with special needs would come back first.
The plan calls for increased COVID-19 testing and school staff and students would be required to wear masks.
"It's 15 times more likely for you to get COVID outside of the school setting than in a school setting," says Marin County Superintendent of Schools Mary Jane Burke.
She says the numbers show that schools are safer than the community and she's proud that 95 schools in her county are currently open for in person learning.
"We have the data to show that with those components we do not see in school transmission," Burke said.
VIDEO: Bay Area parents, teachers react to California's new school reopening plan
According to the county's data, Marin County has seen just six transmission cases and 94 positive coronavirus cases among more than 44,000 kids and adults involved in in-person learning. Burke says the time is right to open more schools.
Palo Alto Unified School District Superintendent Don Austin agrees but believes the governor's $2 billion plan will set things back because of the restrictions and requirements. Specifically, with the governor's goal of testing all staff and students.
"I think it's late in the game with an incomplete understanding of the logistics involved in the school districts becoming testing sites," says Austin who went on to say that, "practically speaking, the logistics involved are going to be overwhelming for most school districts to consider, especially school districts of any size."
RELATED: Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C
Palo Alto Unified has had eight student COVID-19 cases and 17 adult ones with no transmissions on campuses, where they've had more than 3,000 students and employees.
They test more than 200 staff every two weeks and have had to dedicate a whole team to it, something that Austin believes will be hard for many bigger districts.
"The most important thing we can do in our state is open schools, and it seems to be the least prioritized," says Austin.
But it's something that we are all now talking about for the first time in weeks.
"The question isn't, 'should we open the schools?' It's, 'what do you need to feel safe?' says Burke.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic