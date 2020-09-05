WATCH LIVE: Southern California wildfire explodes to 800 acres in San Bernardino National Forest; evacuations ordered

YUCAIPA, Calif. -- A brush fire fire broke out near Yucaipa on Saturday afternoon and quickly exploded to 800 acres, prompting officials to issue mandatory evacuation orders.

The so-called El Dorado Fire erupted before 10:30 a.m. in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road, according to San Bernardino National Forest officials.

Just over an hour later, CAL FIRE issued an evacuation order for the community of Oak Glen. The evacuation area included Oak Glen Road through to Wildwood Canyon Rd. Shortly before 1:30, evacuation orders were expanded to include Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and the eastern portion of Yucaipa.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were seen dropping water and Phos-Chek on the flames. Firefighters from multiple agencies were toiling amid a heat wave that brought triple-digit temperatures to the area.

No injuries or structural damage were immediately reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.




