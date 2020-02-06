food

El Farolito in SF Mission District named best Mexican restaurant in California

By Lauren Martinez
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new ranking of the best Mexican restaurants by state has been released and a San Francisco spot has been named number one in California.

According to the report by Stacker, Taqueria El Farolito in the Mission District takes the top spot. The restaurant is known for its super burritos, including carne asada and al pastor.

The no frills spot is open until 2 a.m. and is located right outside the 24th Street BART station. It only takes cash and space inside is limited.

RELATED: Shake Shack burger opens first San Francisco location

Stacker says it used Forsquare's algorithm for its report. It ranked locations based on user check-ins, rating signals, tips and photo trends.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinksan franciscofoodiefoodrestaurantrestaurants
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
Food pantry opens pop-up to feed neighbors
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom briefing today on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Show More
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News