Coronavirus

Coronavirus: El Salvador declares quarantine in response to pandemic

EL SALVADOR -- The country of El Salvador declared a quarantine on Wednesday to prevent the spread of coronavirus there.

The president sent out a tweet explaining how El Salvador is following the lead of other countries, declaring a quarantine across the country for 30 days.

RELATED: WHO declares coronavirus a pandemic

Only citizens will be allowed to enter the country, all schools will be suspended for three weeks, and any gatherings of 500 people or more will also be suspended for the next 21 days.

There are no confirmed cases in El Salvador, but 56 people are under quarantine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoutbreaktravelcoronavirusvirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo gives COVID-19 update
How to throw a virtual party for Wednesday's historic launch
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News