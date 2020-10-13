WATCH WEDNESDAY: Voting 2020 Q&A - your Election Day questions get answered

If you have questions about voting this year, we're getting answers. Join ABC7's Liz Kreutz this Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a live question and answer session.
We've got a panel of experts that will be able to answer any and all voting questions.
- Carol Moon Goldberg - President League of Women Voters
- Julia Marks - Staff Attorney, Voting Rights
- Shannon Bushey - Registrar of Voters, Santa Clara County
- Tim Dupuis - Registrar of Voters, Alameda County
You can submit your questions in advance on our ABC7 News Facebook page.
Watch ABC7's live Q&A about the 2020 presidential election Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. here, on our Facebook page, YouTube page or on our ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.
