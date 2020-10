WATCH WEDNESDAY: Voting 2020 Q&A - your Election Day questions get answered

Carol Moon Goldberg - President League of Women Voters



Julia Marks - Staff Attorney, Voting Rights



Shannon Bushey - Registrar of Voters, Santa Clara County



Tim Dupuis - Registrar of Voters, Alameda County

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Confused about mailing in your ballot this 2020 Election Day? How do you know if your vote was counted? Where do you drop your ballot off?If you have questions about voting this year, we're getting answers. Join ABC7's Liz Kreutz this Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. for a live question and answer session.We've got a panel of experts that will be able to answer any and all voting questions.You can submit your questions in advance on our ABC7 News Facebook page.Watch ABC7's live Q&A about the 2020 presidential election Wednesday starting at 6 p.m. here, on our Facebook page YouTube page or on our ABC7 Bay Area streaming apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.