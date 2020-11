It's official: The Bay Area is the bluest part of California

San Francisco: 86% Biden, 12% Trump



SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you feel like there aren't a lot of Trump supporters in the Bay Area, you're right. At least relatively speaking.Votes in the 2020 presidential election are still being counted Thursday, but so far Joe Biden isn't just beating Donald Trump in the Bay Area -- he's dominating. Of the 10 counties that voted the most heavily for Biden, eight are in the Bay Area.The former vice president has 86% of the vote in San Francisco Thursday afternoon. Marin, Alameda and San Mateo counties aren't too far behind, either.Here's how the vote looks as of Thursday in the California counties with the most votes for Biden:Of all nine Bay Area counties, Trump fared best in Solano, where he earned 33% of the vote. Still, Biden got 65% of the county's vote.That's not to say Trump didn't win his fair share of California. Of the state's 55 counties, Trump was leading in 22 Thursday afternoon.Election results are still coming in from around the Bay Area. You can see the latest totals here on our elections results page.