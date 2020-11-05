vote 2020

It's official: The Bay Area is the bluest part of California

Preliminary election results show Joe Biden handily beating Donald Trump in every Bay Area county
By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you feel like there aren't a lot of Trump supporters in the Bay Area, you're right. At least relatively speaking.

Votes in the 2020 presidential election are still being counted Thursday, but so far Joe Biden isn't just beating Donald Trump in the Bay Area -- he's dominating. Of the 10 counties that voted the most heavily for Biden, eight are in the Bay Area.

RELATED: Why is it taking so long to count votes? The answer is simple

The former vice president has 86% of the vote in San Francisco Thursday afternoon. Marin, Alameda and San Mateo counties aren't too far behind, either.

Here's how the vote looks as of Thursday in the California counties with the most votes for Biden:
  • San Francisco: 86% Biden, 12% Trump

  • Marin: 84% Biden, 14% Trump

  • Alameda: 82% Biden, 16% Trump

  • San Mateo: 80% Biden, 19% Trump

  • Santa Cruz: 80% Biden, 18% Trump

  • Sonoma: 78% Biden, 20% Trump

  • Santa Clara: 75% Biden, 23% Trump

  • Contra Costa: 74% Biden, 24% Trump

  • Yolo: 74% Biden, 24% Trump

  • Napa: 73% Biden, 26% Trump



*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.


Of all nine Bay Area counties, Trump fared best in Solano, where he earned 33% of the vote. Still, Biden got 65% of the county's vote.

That's not to say Trump didn't win his fair share of California. Of the state's 55 counties, Trump was leading in 22 Thursday afternoon.

Election results are still coming in from around the Bay Area. You can see the latest totals here on our elections results page.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

