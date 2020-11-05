It's official: The Bay Area is the bluest part of California

Votes in the 2020 presidential election are still being counted Thursday, but so far Joe Biden isn't just beating Donald Trump in the Bay Area -- he's dominating. Of the 10 counties that voted the most heavily for Biden, eight are in the Bay Area.
RELATED: Why is it taking so long to count votes? The answer is simple
The former vice president has 86% of the vote in San Francisco Thursday afternoon. Marin, Alameda and San Mateo counties aren't too far behind, either.
Here's how the vote looks as of Thursday in the California counties with the most votes for Biden:
- San Francisco: 86% Biden, 12% Trump
- Marin: 84% Biden, 14% Trump
- Alameda: 82% Biden, 16% Trump
- San Mateo: 80% Biden, 19% Trump
- Santa Cruz: 80% Biden, 18% Trump
- Sonoma: 78% Biden, 20% Trump
- Santa Clara: 75% Biden, 23% Trump
- Contra Costa: 74% Biden, 24% Trump
- Yolo: 74% Biden, 24% Trump
- Napa: 73% Biden, 26% Trump
*Counties are colored red or blue when the % expected vote reporting reaches a set threshold. This threshold varies by state and is based on patterns of past vote reporting and expectations about how the vote will report this year.
Of all nine Bay Area counties, Trump fared best in Solano, where he earned 33% of the vote. Still, Biden got 65% of the county's vote.
That's not to say Trump didn't win his fair share of California. Of the state's 55 counties, Trump was leading in 22 Thursday afternoon.
Election results are still coming in from around the Bay Area. You can see the latest totals here on our elections results page.
Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIVE RESULTS: A look at battleground states, CA, Bay Area
- Live running updates on presidential election, CA, Bay Area
- How many electoral votes does each state have?
- These are the paths to victory for Biden and Trump
- Here's how presidential transition process works after an election
- When will we know who won? Here's what could and what won't happen
- How many electoral votes does each state have?
- Will loser of the 2020 presidential election accept the result and concede?
- CA propositions: Election results for the 2020 ballot measures
- 2020 CA election results by county, propositions, electoral college votes
- Map shows biggest Trump, Biden donors in SF Bay Area
- Map: These Bay Area precincts voted for Donald Trump in 2016
- Here's the last day to mail in your ballot in California
- What is voter suppression?
- Here's where Joe Biden stands on key 2020 issues
- Here's where Donald Trump stands on key 2020 issues
- Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots
- How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means