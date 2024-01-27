SF waterfront could get massive upgrade to fight climate change in $13 billion proposed project

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan for a proposed $13 billion project that would elevate the Embarcadero.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan for a proposed $13 billion project that would elevate the Embarcadero.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan for a proposed $13 billion project that would elevate the Embarcadero.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan for a proposed $13 billion project that would elevate the Embarcadero.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan Friday for a major project that could change the entire Embarcadero. They are proposing a $13 billion project that would elevate the embarcadero and install flood barriers in other parts of the shore.

This is project is designed to protect the city from flood damage due to rising sea levels.

"Our future depends on taking action now," said Speaker Emerita Nany Pelosi. "This is why the draft plan is so critical to protecting the city's sea wall from earthquake and flooding risks."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a draft plan for a major project that could change the entire Embarcadero.

The project would raise the Ferry Building and roads along the Embarcadero by seven feet. It would also put up flood barriers in zones along Aquatic Park and Heron's Head Park.

"We can all feel confident that we did something to impact future generations," said Mayor London Breed. "We have set the seed for them to think about how we take care of the planet and leave it with better conditions than we found it."

MORE: Expected king tides in Bay Area to give insight into sea level rise

King tides expected in the Bay Area will give insight into sea level rise and figure out where flooding might occur, researchers say.

The project needs approval from congress. They would pay about 65% of project, and the rest would be funded by the state or the city.

It involved obtaining public comment by next year. Then congress would vote on it in 2026, and the whole project would be completed by 2040.

Since this would be an extensive project, it will most likely involve many road closures. The Ferry Building could also be closed for months or even years.

MORE: Could Embarcadero become the next car-free zone in San Francisco?

A group of advocates is pushing for a car-free Embarcadero in San Francisco, where visitors can walk and enjoy the world-class waterfront with ease.

However, city leaders say it is necessary to protect the city.

"This is about the potential for massive disruption of our city, our transit systems, or our downtown," said State Sen. Scott Wiener. "We cannot let that happen."

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live