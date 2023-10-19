Arrests made in June shootout along San Francisco's Embarcadero that hurt 5

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several suspects were arrested and multiple firearms seized Wednesday as part of an investigation into a San Francisco shooting near the Embarcadero in June that injured five and resulted in multiple vehicle collisions.

A male juvenile and suspect Xavier Pittman, 25, were taken into custody on warrants for their alleged part in the crime spree. A third suspect, Richard Tuiasosopo, 22, was already in custody in Santa Rita Jail in the East Bay on an unrelated charge.

On Thursday, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced that Pittman would be charged with conspiracy and two counts of second-degree burglary for his alleged connection to the shootings. Prosecutors also said they would be charging Tuiasosopo once he leaves Alameda County custody.

Police responded at 7:12 p.m. on June 18 to a report of occupants in a white Infiniti sedan and a black SUV exchanging gunfire in the area of Beach and Stockton streets. The suspects continued to exchange fire as they drove through several city streets.

During the shootout, three vehicles in the area that were not involved were struck by gunfire and a 48-year-old man inside one of them was injured by shattered glass.

At the Kearny Street intersection, two pedestrians were struck as they crossed the street. The Infiniti struck a 10-year-old girl and the black SUV struck a 16-year-old. Both of them survived their injuries.

The vehicles fled after striking the children and continued south on the Embarcadero, but the black SUV struck a fixed object and came to rest at Howard Street as the Infiniti continued on. Police were able to detain two occupants of the SUV, a 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, both of whom had been struck by gunfire but survived.

Though the man was initially arrested, he was later released, police said.

According to police, an investigation determined the Infiniti contained an auto burglary crew that had been on a spree throughout the city before the shootings. San Francisco police identified the occupants as Tuiasosopo, Pittman and the juvenile.

Search warrants were issued in four counties with the help of Vallejo, Richmond and South San Francisco police along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Authorities allegedly seized 13 handguns, four assault-style rifles, and a large volume of ammunition.

Pittman is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday. Prosecutors said they will ask that he be detained without bail pending his trial.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the San Francisco police tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

