I-Team

People trying to find COVID tests are 'clogging up' Bay Area emergency rooms, doctors say

The ABC7 News I-Team confirmed the problem is is occurring in hospital systems across every Bay Area county.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Need a COVID test? Doctors say don't go to the ER

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Emergency rooms across the Bay Area are overwhelmed with people trying to get a COVID test, and it's causing longer wait times to triage patients in need of imminent care.

"Everyone is feeling mentally and physically exhausted," said Dr. Maria Raven, UCSF's Chief of Emergency Medicine. "We've seen more patients with COVID during the past three weeks to a month than any other time over the past two years."

Raven says ambulance traffic across the city has increased by 20 percent in the past week.

"Every time I'm in the city there are basically ambulance rigs lined up with patients waiting to be triaged," she said.

RELATED: From SF to Napa, here's why Bay Area hospitals are experiencing overwhelming staffing shortages

As Raven and her team are already pressed thin with eight nurses out sick as of Wednesday, her emergency department faces another challenge--people lining up to get COVID tests.

"We don't have space for them in our emergency room or even in the waiting room," she said.

"How long has that been happening?" ABC7's Stephanie Sierra asked.

"For about three to four weeks... because no one can find a rapid test anywhere."

The ABC7 News I-Team confirmed the problem is occurring in hospital systems across every Bay Area county. It's even causing a backlog triaging patients at San Mateo County General Hospital.

VIDEO: US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge, staffing shortages
EMBED More News Videos

Hospitalizations among children are on the rise, while under 70% of eligible Americans are fully vaccinated.



"It's a real problem," said Dr. Shruti Dhapodkar, the county's health emergency preparedness manager.

"Are you finding patients in need of care are having to wait to get help because of this?" Sierra asked.

"Yes, it's taking a longer amount of time," Dhapodkar said. "Delayed, but not significantly, yet."

San Mateo County Health told ABC7 News on average, emergency departments across the county usually care for 500 patients per day, but now that figure is up to 750 patients per day.

RELATED: Stanford hospital sees record number of kids on oxygen

"That's a significant surge for our emergency department," said Dhapodkar. "So, it's a problem when patients that need emergency surgery or emergency care get stuck in the triage line."

COVID tests are tough to come by these days, but there are some sites that do the searching for you. Zoolert tracks inventory of COVID tests online and in stores.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoucsfbay areacoronavirus testingcoronavirus californiacoronavirushospitalsi teamcoronavirus testsan mateo county
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in San Mateo Co.
Warning about purchasing fake negative COVID-19 PCR test results
Why people are leaving their trunks open to avoid car break-ins
Arrest warrant issued for Nordstrom theft suspect who posted bail
TOP STORIES
More than $10M of PPE left in the rain in San Mateo Co.
Infant becomes youngest person to die of COVID in Riverside County
Driver arrested after doing donuts, crashing in Antioch parking lot
SF school hands out COVID take-home tests, with 1 caveat
Warning about purchasing fake negative COVID-19 PCR test results
Investigation completed in Petito, Laundrie domestic incident in Utah
Santa Clara Co. sewer data shows COVID is trending downward
Show More
Data: Bay Area drought greatly improved by strong start to rain year
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
Future of CA water storage could be in underground basins
Film armorer blames ammo supplier in deadly 'Rust' shooting
California governor denies RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan parole
More TOP STORIES News